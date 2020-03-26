Coronavirus – South Africa: Cape Town 30 April celebration of International Jazz Day not taking place due to COVID-19

Due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, International Jazz Day celebrations in Cape Town, 2020 Global Host, and other cities across South Africa, including the All-Star Global Concert of 30 April, will not take place as scheduled. This decision was taken in response to the country’s official health guidelines. It reflects the high priority given […]

