Coronavirus – South Africa: Committee concerned about Post-Lockdown Disruption of schooling

The Select Committee on Education and Technology, Sports, Arts and Culture was today briefed by the Department of Basic Education on the status of the reopening of schools and a revised school calendar, following a four-month break due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The committee welcomed reports that all grades have since returned to school following […]
