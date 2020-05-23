Coronavirus – South Africa: Employment and Labour on Gauteng being largest recipient of Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) Coronavirus COVID-19 Relief Benefits

As expected Gauteng had the highest number of beneficiaries who have been paid COVID-19 TERS benefits. Almost half of the more than R14-billion paid out so far, has been paid to 1 186 833 workers in the province via 79 271 employers. The Northern Cape had the least number of claimants with R140-million paid to […]

