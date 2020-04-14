Coronavirus – South Africa: Environmental Affairs, Forestry and Fisheries on Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown relief secured for destitute waste pickers countrywide

The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries in partnership with the packaging industry have secured a plan to assist waste pickers who have lost their livelihoods during the national lockdown period. “Working with industry and the waste reclaimers associations we will be distributing electronic food vouchers to waste pickers’ cell phones over the coming days.” […]

