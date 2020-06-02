Coronavirus – South Africa: Health Committees to visit Cecilia Makiwane and Frere Hospitals

The Portfolio Committee on Health, and the Select Committee on Health and Social Services will tomorrow (2 June 2020) continue with their joint oversight programme of assessing the state of quarantine sites and readiness of public and private hospitals to deal with Covid-19 in the Eastern Cape. The committees will visit East London’s Cecilia Makiwane […]

