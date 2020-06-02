Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – South Africa: Health Committees to visit Cecilia Makiwane and Frere Hospitals


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Juin 2020


The Portfolio Committee on Health, and the Select Committee on Health and Social Services will tomorrow (2 June 2020) continue with their joint oversight programme of assessing the state of quarantine sites and readiness of public and private hospitals to deal with Covid-19 in the Eastern Cape. The committees will visit East London’s Cecilia Makiwane […]

The Portfolio Committee on Health, and the Select Committee on Health and Social Services will tomorrow (2 June 2020) continue with the...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...