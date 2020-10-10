Coronavirus – South Africa: MEC Blessing Thandi Shongwe tests positive for Coronavirus COVID-19

The MEC for Social Development in Mpumalanga Province, Ms. Blessing Thandi Shongwe (MPL) tested positive for COVID-19. The MEC went for a mandatory COVID-19 testing on the 7th of October 2020 as required by the current hospitals admission policy as she was supposed to undergo a scheduled eye medical procedure. MEC is currently in self […]

