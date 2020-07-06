Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Blade Nzimande on funding awards to South Africa Coronavirus COVID-19 testing ability

The Department of Science and Innovation (DSI), the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) and the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA), a DSI entity made seven funding awards to local companies, organisations and researchers in order to ramp up the country’s ability to produce locally developed reagents and test kits for COVID-19. The awards are valued […]

