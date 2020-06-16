Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Lindiwe Zulu on protection of older persons against violent crimes and Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Juin 2020


On the occasion of the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, which is commemorated annually across the globe on this day, the Minister of Social Development Ms Lindiwe Zulu condemns violent crimes against older persons and calls on members of the public to care and protect them against the brutal attacks and the spread of COVID-19 […]

