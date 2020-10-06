Coronavirus – South Africa: North West Health converts XDR TB unit into Coronavirus COVID-19 ICU

The North West Department of Health has decided to suspend its Extreme Drug Resistance TB Unit (XDR Unit) in Klerksdorp Tshepong Hospital Complex after 20 years of existence. The XDR Unit is shut simply because XDR patients have recovered and no new cases have been recorded in 2020. A total of 110 XDR TB patients […]

