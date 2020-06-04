Coronavirus – South Africa: North West Health on Management and Intervention Plans and Coronavirus COVID-19 cases update for 3 June

The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province as of Wednesday, 03 June 2020 is 314, an increase of 44 from previously reported cases. There are 59 recoveries and still remain with one death. A total of 74 confirmed cases which were previously allocated to Gauteng, have since been reallocated to […]

