Coronavirus – South Africa: North West on confirmed Coronavirus COVID-19 cases on 29 June

The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province as of Monday, 29 June 2020 is 3931. Since the last update, 208 recoveries were recorded taking total number of recoveries in the Province to 641. During the process of data harmonization and data cleaning process, the following adjustments were made: – Two […]

The total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the North West Province as of Monday, 29 June 2020 is 3931. Since the last update, 208 recoveries were re...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...