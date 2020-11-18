Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde update on Coronavirus COVID-19 on 17 November

As of 1pm on 17 November, the Western Cape has 4294 active COVID-19 infections with a total of 121 139 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 112 371 recoveries. Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 121 139 Total recoveries 112 371 Total deaths 4474 Total active cases (currently infected patients) 4294 Tests conducted 721 866 Hospitalisations 695 of which […]

As of 1pm on 17 November, the Western Cape has 4294 active COVID-19 infections with a total of 121 139 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 112 371 recove...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...