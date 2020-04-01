Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde urges communities to support the fight against Coronavirus COVID-19


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 31 Mars 2020


As at 00h01 on 31 March 2020, the Western Cape had recorded 348 cases of COVID-19 across the province. Sub District Breakdown (Cape Town metro): Metro Cases Western 118 Southern 104 Northern 17 Tygerberg 23 Eastern 14 Klipfontein 7 Mitchells Plain 5 Khayelitsha 1 Total 289 Sub-district breakdown (Non-metro): Non-Metro District Sub-district Cases Garden Route […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



