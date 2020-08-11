Coronavirus: South Africa in line for first ever digital census

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) will conduct a trial to the first ever digital census to be conducted in the country. The Census 2021 Trial, scheduled to start from 10 August to 6 September 2020 in selected areas around the country will test online and telephonic data collection to prepare for remote data collection in […]

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) will conduct a trial to the first ever digital census to be conducted in the country. The Census 2021 Trial, scheduled to start f...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...