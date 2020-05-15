Coronavirus – South Sudan: Tens of thousands of people at-risk as COVID-19 reaches crowded Juba displacement camp

How can you observe physical distancing when you must fit three people under a mosquito net made for one person to protect yourself from malaria? In Juba, the capital of South Sudan, nearly 30,000 people live side-by-side in a sprawling camp known as a “protection of civilian” (PoC) site. They fled their homes to escape […]

