Coronavirus – South Sudan: UNHCR South Sudan commends Governmentâs effort to preserve access to asylum


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Mai 2020


The UN Refugee Agency in South Sudan commends the Transitional Government of National Unity for continuing to welcome people seeking refuge from the Democratic Republic of Congo and stands in solidarity with the South Sudanese government. Download Report: https://bit.ly/2LgUs25 UNHCR commends the Transitional Government of National Unity for its continued generosity to allow people fleeing […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




