Coronavirus – South Sudan: UNMISS hands over antibacterial soaps and hand washing buckets to support Eastern Equatorian communities

If you find yourself with less than squeaky clean hands in Eastern Equatoria, there may be no better time than now to receive antibacterial soap and possibly also a bucket ideal for hand washing. The United Nations Mission in South Sudan has recently handed over some 1,500 soaps and 70 buckets to the COVID-19 task […]

If you find yourself with less than squeaky clean hands in Eastern Equatoria, there may be no better time than now to receive antibacterial soap and possibly also a bucket ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...