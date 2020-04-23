Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – South Sudan: WHO prepositions supplies to speed-up testing of suspected COVID-19 cases in South Sudan


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Avril 2020


In a bid to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the country, WHO in support of the Ministry of Health prepositioned COVID-19 supplies as part of the national COVID-19 preparedness and response plan to twenty different locations including Juba to collect samples, package and transport for testing in Juba. The supplies delivered include 590 viral […]

