Coronavirus – Sudan: Violence cuts off access to health services for 14,000 children

A spike in tribal violence in western Darfur in Sudan has cut off more than 14,000 children from life-saving health services, as Save the Children was forced to close two health facilities and its field office in Masterei. The health facilities were the only two centres which provided health and nutrition services for children in […]

