Coronavirus: The Gambia to Strengthen Health Care Delivery in the Face of COVID-19

The World Bank Board of Executive Directors approved a $30 million grant from the International Development Association (IDA)* to improve the quality and utilization of essential health services in The Gambia. The Essential Health Services Strengthening Project will provide performance-based financing grants to health facilities, scale up community engagement to improve utilization of quality health… […]

The World Bank Board of Executive Directors approved a $30 million grant from the In...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...