Coronavirus – Uganda: COVID-19 update (12 January 2021)

Results of COVID-19 tests done on 12 January 2021 confirm 137 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases are now 38,085. One COVID-19 death. The total deaths are 304. The breakdown of the new cases are: 137 contacts and alerts: Kampala (86) Wakiso (22) Kabarole (6) Iganga (4) Mbale (4) Kiruhura (3) Mukono (2) Jinja (2) […]

