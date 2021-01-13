Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Uganda: COVID-19 update (12 January 2021)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Janvier 2021


Results of COVID-19 tests done on 12 January 2021 confirm 137 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases are now 38,085. One COVID-19 death. The total deaths are 304. The breakdown of the new cases are: 137 contacts and alerts: Kampala (86) Wakiso (22) Kabarole (6) Iganga (4) Mbale (4) Kiruhura (3) Mukono (2) Jinja (2) […]

Results of COVID-19 tests done on 12 January 2021 confirm 137 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases are now 38,085. One COVID-19 death. The total deaths are 304. Th...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Mercredi 13 Janvier 2021 - 16:56 Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (12th January 2021)

Mercredi 13 Janvier 2021 - 16:53 Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 update (12 January 2021)

Mercredi 13 Janvier 2021 - 16:19 Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 update (12th January 2021)

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 13/01/2021

Tchad : Vaccination contre la péripneumonie contagieuse bovine et la peste dans le Ouaddaï

Tchad : Vaccination contre la péripneumonie contagieuse bovine et la peste dans le Ouaddaï

Tchad : La campagne de vaccination contre la rougeole lancée au Mayo Kebbi Ouest Tchad : La campagne de vaccination contre la rougeole lancée au Mayo Kebbi Ouest 13/01/2021

Populaires

Confinement de N'Djamena : des propositions d'allègement des restrictions ont été soumises

12/01/2021

Centrafrique : une attaque de Bangui déjouée ce matin (Premier ministre)

13/01/2021

Centrafrique : des assaillants tués et arrêtés suite aux attaques à l'entrée de Bangui

13/01/2021
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 02/01/2021 - Dr. Abakar Tollimi

Le Tchad "est aujourd’hui dans une situation de quasi faillite économique" (Dr. Abakar Tollimi)

Le Tchad "est aujourd’hui dans une situation de quasi faillite économique" (Dr. Abakar Tollimi)

Tchad : des restrictions fallacieuses qu’efficaces Tchad : des restrictions fallacieuses qu’efficaces 01/01/2021 - Steve Djénonkar

ANALYSE - 11/01/2021 - Steve Djénonkar

Grève sèche et illimitée au Tchad : résultat de l’inintelligence et l’insouciance du gouvernement

Grève sèche et illimitée au Tchad : résultat de l’inintelligence et l’insouciance du gouvernement

Les pays doivent prendre des mesures responsables pour stimuler la reprise économique mondiale Les pays doivent prendre des mesures responsables pour stimuler la reprise économique mondiale 09/01/2021 - He Yin

REACTION - 03/01/2021 - Mbainaissem Gédéon

Confinement de N'Djamena : une mesure impopulaire

Confinement de N'Djamena : une mesure impopulaire

Centrafrique : des appels au calme suite à la recrudescence des violences Centrafrique : des appels au calme suite à la recrudescence des violences 20/12/2020 - Info Alwihda

© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter