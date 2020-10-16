Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Uganda: Daily COVID-19 update (14th October 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Octobre 2020


Results of COVID-19 tests done on 14 October 2020 confirm 48 new cases. The cumulative cases are now 10,117. – One new COVID-19 death was reported from Kole District. The total COVID-19 deaths are now 96. – Recoveries: 6,725 The breakdown of the new cases is: – Contacts and Alerts (48): Kampala (18), Mukono (7), […]

Results of COVID-19 tests done on 14 October 2020 confirm 48 new cases. The cumulative cases are now 10,117. – One new COVID-19 death was reported fro...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 15/10/2020

Tchad : malnutrition, "unissons-nous pour lutter contre ce fléau tueur silencieux", Habiba Sahoulba

Tchad : malnutrition, "unissons-nous pour lutter contre ce fléau tueur silencieux", Habiba Sahoulba

Tchad : nomination d'un consul et rappel définitif de diplomates par décrets Tchad : nomination d'un consul et rappel définitif de diplomates par décrets 15/10/2020

Populaires

Tchad : le meilleur des meilleurs bacheliers est du lycée Ibnou Cina de N'Djamena

15/10/2020

Tchad - baccalauréat : les trois meilleurs lycées honorés, 100% de réussite à Sacré-Coeur

15/10/2020

Tchad : nomination d'un consul et rappel définitif de diplomates par décrets

15/10/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : assassinat d'un homme à Pala-Erde, un voisin témoigne
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 04/10/2020 - Mahamoud Ali Seid

Tchad : Le président de la CASAC dénonce le rejet systématique de l'autre sur les réseaux sociaux

Tchad : Le président de la CASAC dénonce le rejet systématique de l'autre sur les réseaux sociaux

Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie 09/09/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 13/10/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Algérie - Promotion des exportations hors hydrocarbures : une priorité depuis 2003

Algérie - Promotion des exportations hors hydrocarbures : une priorité depuis 2003

L’Algérie s’ouvre à l’investissement étranger - Vers la suppression partielle de la règle des 49/51% L’Algérie s’ouvre à l’investissement étranger - Vers la suppression partielle de la règle des 49/51% 07/10/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 07/10/2020 - Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam

Tchad : les propositions de Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam pour le Forum national inclusif

Tchad : les propositions de Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam pour le Forum national inclusif

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État 05/09/2020 - Info Alwihda