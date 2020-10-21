Coronavirus – Uganda: Daily COVID-19 update (19th October 2020)

Results of COVID-19 tests done on 19 October 2020 confirm 97 new cases. The cumulative COVID-19 cases are now 10,788. The breakdown of the 97 new cases are: – 96 contacts and alerts: Kiryandongo (32), Kampala (25), Soroti (19), Wakiso (8), Mbale (6), Tororo (2), Lira (1), Pallisa (1), Jinja (1) and Buikwe (1). Read […]

Results of COVID-19 tests done on 19 October 2020 confirm 97 new cases. The cumulative COVID-19 cases are now 10,788.

The breakdown of the 97 new cases are:

