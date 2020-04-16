Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Uganda: Four patients fully recover from COVID-19 in Mulago Specialized National Hospital


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Avril 2020


Good news coming in from Mulago Specialized National Hospital: Four (4) patients have fully recovered from COVID-19, tested negative twice for the disease and discharged from hospital today.All patients had mild COVID-19 and were managed appropriately. The total number of recoveries is now 12. The confirmed active cases stand at 43. The cumulative number of […]

Good news coming in from Mulago Specialized National Hospital: Four (4) patients have fully recovered from COVID-19, tested nega...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 15/04/2020

Tchad - Covid-19 : 5 patients guéris, 0 décès

Tchad - Covid-19 : 5 patients guéris, 0 décès

Tchad - Covid-19 : 4 nouveaux cas détectés Tchad - Covid-19 : 4 nouveaux cas détectés 15/04/2020

Populaires

Boko Haram : Macron salue "le courage des soldats et du peuple tchadiens"

15/04/2020

Tchad : le Gouvernement met en garde contre des manipulations

15/04/2020

Tchad - couvre-feu : un numéro vert pour les transports d'urgence en ambulance ?

15/04/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : colère des salariés de l'abattoir frigorifique de Farcha
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 30/03/2020 - Pape NDIAYE

​Chloroquine (Sénégal) : Une molécule d’espoir contre le coronavirus

​Chloroquine (Sénégal) : Une molécule d’espoir contre le coronavirus

La lutte contre Boko Haram relève de l’intérêt général de notre nation ! La lutte contre Boko Haram relève de l’intérêt général de notre nation ! 26/03/2020 - Abdelmanane Khatab

ANALYSE - 14/04/2020 - Farid Mnebhi

Proposition du Roi Mohammed VI pour une initiative africaine de lutte contre le Covid-19

Proposition du Roi Mohammed VI pour une initiative africaine de lutte contre le Covid-19

​Tchad : l'utilisation des réseaux sociaux à bon escient ? Entre tribalisme et ethnocentrisme ​Tchad : l'utilisation des réseaux sociaux à bon escient ? Entre tribalisme et ethnocentrisme 05/04/2020 - Kelvin Mendig-lembaye Djetoyo

REACTION - 06/04/2020 - AMA

Accusations de favoritisme : mise au point du Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, président de la BAD

Accusations de favoritisme : mise au point du Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, président de la BAD

Coronavirus : l'Homme, seul avec sa conscience... Coronavirus : l'Homme, seul avec sa conscience... 26/03/2020 - Farah Abdillahi Miguil