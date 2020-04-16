Coronavirus – Uganda: Four patients fully recover from COVID-19 in Mulago Specialized National Hospital

Good news coming in from Mulago Specialized National Hospital: Four (4) patients have fully recovered from COVID-19, tested negative twice for the disease and discharged from hospital today.All patients had mild COVID-19 and were managed appropriately. The total number of recoveries is now 12. The confirmed active cases stand at 43. The cumulative number of […]

