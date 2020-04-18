On behalf of the National Task Force, the PS Dr. Diana Atwine received Essential medical equipment comprising of; patient beds, suction machines, nebulizer, PPE and pulse oxymeter. This will be dispatched to the COVID-19 isolation unit at Entebbe Grade B Hospital. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-uganda-permanent-secretary-ministry-of-health-dr-diana-atwine-receives-essential-medical-equipment?lang=en

On behalf of the National Task Force, the PS Dr. Diana Atwine recei...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...