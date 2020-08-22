Coronavirus – Uganda: Results of Covid-19 Tests Done on 20 August 2020

Results of Covid-19 Tests Done on 20 August 2020 Number of new confirmed cases today 98 Number of Ugandan truck drivers 5 confirmed today Number of alerts confirmed today 69 Number of contacts confirmed today 21 Number of returnees confirmed today 3 Cumulative confirmed cases of Ugandans to-date 1,848 COVID-19 deaths today 0 COVID-19 deaths […]

