The breakdown of the new cases are: Contacts and alerts (317): Kampala (94), Buikwe (93), Kitgum (29), Gulu (17), Moroto (19), Mbale (10), Amuru (9), Kapchorwa (8), Pader (7), Nwoya (5), Bududa (5), Mukono (5), Wakiso (4), Jinja (2), Omoro (2), Sironko (3), Zombo (2), Arua (1) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-uganda-the-breakdown-of-the-new-cases-11-september-2020?lang=en
Contacts and alerts (317): Kampala (94), Buikwe (93), ...
The breakdown of the new cases are:
Contacts and alerts (317): Kampala (94), Buikwe (93), ...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...