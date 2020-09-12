Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Uganda: The breakdown of the new cases (11 September 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 12 Septembre 2020


The breakdown of the new cases are: Contacts and alerts (317): Kampala (94), Buikwe (93), Kitgum (29), Gulu (17), Moroto (19), Mbale (10), Amuru (9), Kapchorwa (8), Pader (7), Nwoya (5), Bududa (5), Mukono (5), Wakiso (4), Jinja (2), Omoro (2), Sironko (3), Zombo (2), Arua (1) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-uganda-the-breakdown-of-the-new-cases-11-september-2020?lang=en

The breakdown of the new cases are:

