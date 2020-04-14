Coronavirus – Uganda: Three patients recover from COVID-19

Three (3) patients have recovered from COVID-19 and tested negative twice for COVID-19 after 14 days of treatment. They have been discharged from Entebbe Grade B Hospital, today. This brings the total number of recoveries to 7 in Uganda. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-uganda-three-patients-recover-from-covid19?lang=en

