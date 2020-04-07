Coronavirus – Uganda: Update on COVID-19 outbreak in Uganda

Today, a total of 231 samples have tested NEGATIVE for COV1D-19 at Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVR1). The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases still stands at 52 in the country. To-date, the cumulative samples tested at UVRI stands at 3,160.Meanwhile, a total of 657 individuals are under institutional quarantine while 855 contacts to the […]

