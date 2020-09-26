Coronavirus: Updated influenza vaccine advice targets protection of elderly and health workers

Amid a potential global shortage in influenza vaccines and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the UN health agency has advised countries to protect the elderly and health workers first. The updated [recommendations](https://www.who.int/immunization/policy/sage/en/) from the World Health Organization ([WHO](http://www.who.int/en/)), come as the northern hemisphere braces for the seasonal bug, which claims… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-updated-influenza-vaccine-advice-tar...
