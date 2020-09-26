Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus: We need new criteria for financial support to vulnerable small states in the wake of COVID-19


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 25 Septembre 2020


Ministers and senior officials have called on the international community to reform the financial system and the ways it offers support to small states in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Representatives of Commonwealth member countries met in the margins of the United Nations General Assembly to discuss the urgent need for improved access to […]

Ministers and senior officials have called on the international community to reform the financial system and the ways it offers support to sm...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 26/09/2020

Tchad : au Ouaddaï, l'épidémie de Chikungunya commence à régresser

Tchad : au Ouaddaï, l'épidémie de Chikungunya commence à régresser

Tchad : la création d'un Fonds de 100 Milliards Fcfa en solidarité aux vulnérables approuvée Tchad : la création d'un Fonds de 100 Milliards Fcfa en solidarité aux vulnérables approuvée 26/09/2020

Populaires

Tchad : 24 arrestations à N'Djamena après le démantèlement d'un abattoir clandestin

26/09/2020

Nigeria : 15 morts dans l'attaque par Boko Haram du convoi d'un gouverneur

26/09/2020

Tchad : un canton réhabilité par décret dans le département d'Amdjarass

26/09/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : neuf accusations contre l'ex-ministre Djerassem, "ce dossier est politique" (avocat)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 09/09/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie

Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie

Tribune : Le Tchad n'est pas le Mali Tribune : Le Tchad n'est pas le Mali 30/08/2020 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

ANALYSE - 19/09/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Le référé mesures-utiles : une solution à l’impossibilité d’obtenir un rendez-vous en préfecture

ETUDIANTS ETRANGERS : Le Conseil d’État entérine l'application de frais d'inscription plus élevés 15/09/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 05/09/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda