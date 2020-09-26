Coronavirus: We need new criteria for financial support to vulnerable small states in the wake of COVID-19

Ministers and senior officials have called on the international community to reform the financial system and the ways it offers support to small states in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Representatives of Commonwealth member countries met in the margins of the United Nations General Assembly to discuss the urgent need for improved access to […]
