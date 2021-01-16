Coronavirus – Zambia: COVID-19 update (15 January 2021)

As of 15th January 2021, in the last 24 hrs, we recorded 1,478 new cases (out of 10,054 tests), 1,601 recoveries, and 13 new deaths (11 facility deaths, 2 BIDs) [MTSRIP]. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-zambia-covid19-update-15-january-2021?lang=en

As of 15th January 2021, in the last 24 hrs, we recorded 1,478 new cases (out of 10,054 tests), 1,601 recoveries, and 13 new deaths (11 facility deaths, 2 BIDs) [MTSRIP]. Read more on http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...