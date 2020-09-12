Coronavirus – Zambia: Daily COVID-19 update (12 September 2020)

In the last 24hrs, we recorded 143 new cases out of 1,390 tests and 108 recoveries. Our mortuary surveillance recorded 6 deaths (5 Ndola and 1 Chingola), MTSRIP. The break down and cumulative figures are provided below. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-zambia-daily-covid19-update-12-september-2020?lang=en

