Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Zambia: Daily COVID-19 update (26 August 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 27 Août 2020


In the last 24hrs, Zambia recorded 91 new cases of out of 599 tests, 0 Deaths and 294 recoveries. The cumulative number of cases now stands at 11,376 including 282 deaths and 10,693 recoveries. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-zambia-daily-covid19-update-26-august-2020?lang=en

In the last 24hrs, Zambia recorded 91 new cases of out of 599 tests, 0 Deaths and 294 recoveries. The cumulative number of cases now stands at 11,376 including 282 deaths and 10,693 recoveries. ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 27/08/2020

Éradication de la polio en Afrique : Le Tchad se félicite de l'aboutissement d'une longue lutte

Éradication de la polio en Afrique : Le Tchad se félicite de l'aboutissement d'une longue lutte

Tchad - Covid-19 : un projet de lutte lancé dans les provinces du Batha et Guéra Tchad - Covid-19 : un projet de lutte lancé dans les provinces du Batha et Guéra 27/08/2020

Populaires

Tchad - baccalauréat : l’avancement des travaux de correction donne satisfaction

27/08/2020

Inde : le jeune tchadien Youssouf Mahamat Allamine Tahir libéré

27/08/2020

Tchad : que prévoit la Loi de finances rectificative ?

27/08/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : 26 présumés malfrats dont 16 braqueurs entre les mains de la gendarmerie
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 22/08/2020 - Brahim Oguelemi

(Tribune) Tchad : atteinte à la déontologie d'avocat, l'exemple d'Ibedou et de sa défense

(Tribune) Tchad : atteinte à la déontologie d'avocat, l'exemple d'Ibedou et de sa défense

Mali, un coup d’Etat salutaire ! Mali, un coup d’Etat salutaire ! 22/08/2020 - Mamadou Oumar NDIAYE

ANALYSE - 19/08/2020 - Leoncio Amada NZE

Afrique centrale : la reprise économique doit passer par une réforme de la réglementation des changes

Afrique centrale : la reprise économique doit passer par une réforme de la réglementation des changes

Asecna, un tremplin pour la magistrature suprême ? Asecna, un tremplin pour la magistrature suprême ? 18/08/2020 - Pape Ndiaye

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda