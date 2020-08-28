Coronavirus – Zambia: Daily COVID-19 update (26 August 2020)

In the last 24hrs, Zambia recorded 91 new cases of out of 599 tests, 0 Deaths and 294 recoveries. The cumulative number of cases now stands at 11,376 including 282 deaths and 10,693 recoveries. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-zambia-daily-covid19-update-26-august-2020?lang=en

In the last 24hrs, Zambia recorded 91 new cases of out of 599 tests, 0 Deaths and 294 recoveries. The cumulative number of cases now stands at 11,376 including 282 deaths and 10,693 recoveries. ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...