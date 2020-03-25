Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: 24 March 2020

The Ministry would like to advise the nation that the second case of COVID-19 who deceased yesterday at Wilkins Hospital, was buried today under supervision by the Ministry of Health and Child Care in line with guidance from the Public Health Act [15: 17]. As of today, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the […]

