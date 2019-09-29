Alwihda Info
Côte d’Ivoire and Kenya named rising stars of global trade


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 30 Septembre 2019


Côte d’Ivoire is the market that has most rapidly improved its trade growth potential over the past decade, according to new research from Standard Chartered (www.SC.com). The Trade20 index, which identifies the 20 rising stars of trade, places African markets Côte d’Ivoire in the top spot, and Kenya at number three. The Trade20 index determines […]

