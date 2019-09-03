Alwihda Info
Courtesy Call on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe by H.E. Ms. Isatou Touray, Vice-President of The Gambia


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Septembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


On August 31, for about 10 minutes, from 10:10 a.m., Prime Minister Shinzo Abe received a courtesy call from H.E. Ms. Isatou Touray, Vice-President of the Republic of The Gambia. The overview of the courtesy call is as follows. Vice-President Touray participated in the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) held from August […]

