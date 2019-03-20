Alwihda Info
Cyclone Idai wreaks havoc in Zimbabwe; the International Rescue Committee (IRC) launches immediate emergency response


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Mars 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


With tens of thousands of people impacted by Cyclone Idai and in need of assistance, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) is on the ground in the hardest hit areas providing medical care, supplies, and kits for women. – Cyclone Idai made its way into Zimbabwe on Friday, March 15 causing massive flooding and landslides affecting […]

