DG Azevêdo: Regional and multilateral efforts are key to Africa’s integration strategies

Meeting with ministers and senior officials in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, on 25 October 2019, WTO Director-General Roberto Azevêdo discussed the importance of regional and multilateral trade efforts to help drive Africa’s economic integration, growth and development. During his visit, the Director-General met with Burkina Faso’s President H.E. Roch Marc Christian Kaboré. He also met with […]

