The Dag Hammarskjöld Fund for Journalists is now accepting applications from professional journalists for its 2019 fellowship program. The application deadline is March 1, 2019. The fellowships are available to radio, television, print and web journalists, age 25 to 35, who are interested in coming to New York to report on international affairs during the […]

The Dag Hammarskjöld Fund for Journalists is now accepting applications from professional journalists for its 2019 fellowship prog...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...