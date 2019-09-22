Dangote Empowers 106,000 Women with N1.1 billion in Four States

Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) (www.Dangote.com/foundation/) has reiterated its readiness to empower additional 106,000 women across four states in Northern Nigeria, with a sum of N1.1 billion before the end of 2019. This initiative is in continuation of its micro-grant programme aimed at poverty amelioration through economic empowerment of women. The Aliko Dangote Foundation has already […]

Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) (www.Dangote.com/foundation/) has reiterated its readiness to empo...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...