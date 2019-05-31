Dangote Still Most Admired African Brand in Fresh Surveyâ¦ For The Second Year Consecutively

Dangote Group (https://Dangote.com/), from Nigeria has for the second year emerged as the most admired African brand, of African continent origin, by consumers ahead of the telecommunication giant, MTN in a survey of 100 Africa best brands announced in Johannesburg at the weekend. According to the South Africa based Brand Africa in a survey carried […]

Dangote Group (https://Dangote.com/), from Nigeria has for the second year emerged as the most admired...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...