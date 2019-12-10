Dayimani ruled out of HSBC Cape Town Sevens

Hacjivah Dayimani has been withdrawn from the Springbok Sevens squad for this weekend’s HSBC Cape Town Sevens at the Cape Town Stadium after suffering a flare-up of a previous ankle injury at training on Tuesday. Springbok Sevens coach Neil Powell said the long-term welfare of the player was paramount. “Hacjivah has a full season of […]
Hacjivah Dayimani has been withdrawn from the Springbok Sevens squad for this weekend’s HSBC Cape Town Sevens at the Cape Town Stadium after ...
Hacjivah Dayimani has been withdrawn from the Springbok Sevens squad for this weekend’s HSBC Cape Town Sevens at the Cape Town Stadium after ...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...