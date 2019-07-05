Declaration by the High Representative Federica Mogherini on behalf of the European Union (EU) on the latest developments in Libya

The shocking attack on the Tajoura detention centre that caused the death of dozens of refugees and migrants and injured many more, including children and women, is a stark reminder of how the war in Libya is affecting civilians. We condemn it in the strongest terms. All violence against civilians is unacceptable. We welcome any […]
The shocking attack on the Tajoura detention centre that caused the death of dozens of refugees and migrants and injured many more, including children and wo...
The shocking attack on the Tajoura detention centre that caused the death of dozens of refugees and migrants and injured many more, including children and wo...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...