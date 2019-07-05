Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Declaration by the High Representative Federica Mogherini on behalf of the European Union (EU) on the latest developments in Libya


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Juillet 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The shocking attack on the Tajoura detention centre that caused the death of dozens of refugees and migrants and injured many more, including children and women, is a stark reminder of how the war in Libya is affecting civilians. We condemn it in the strongest terms. All violence against civilians is unacceptable. We welcome any […]

The shocking attack on the Tajoura detention centre that caused the death of dozens of refugees and migrants and injured many more, including children and wo...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 05/07/2019

Tchad : une annonce de taille pour la couverture santé aux plus démunis dès 2020

Tchad : une annonce de taille pour la couverture santé aux plus démunis dès 2020

Tchad : nomination au Bureau national du fret terrestre Tchad : nomination au Bureau national du fret terrestre 05/07/2019

Populaires

Tchad : nomination à la Présidence de la République

05/07/2019

Tchad : 21 nominations au ministère de l'Economie (18 nouveaux postes)

05/07/2019

Tchad : nomination au Bureau national du fret terrestre

05/07/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Egypte : 19 étudiantes tchadiennes expulsées de leur logement
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 04/06/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Le regard africain sur l'Europe

Le regard africain sur l'Europe

Chronique : un désaccord majeur Chronique : un désaccord majeur 29/05/2019 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 19/06/2019 - Gregory Tankes

L'Etat fédéral expliqué aux peuples de Djibouti, Congo Brazzaville, RDC, Gabon, Cameroun...

L'Etat fédéral expliqué aux peuples de Djibouti, Congo Brazzaville, RDC, Gabon, Cameroun...

L’admission exceptionnelle au séjour : de quoi parle-t-on ? L’admission exceptionnelle au séjour : de quoi parle-t-on ? 18/06/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 20/06/2019

Le porte-parole de Mahamat Nouri dit avoir été agressé à Paris

Le porte-parole de Mahamat Nouri dit avoir été agressé à Paris

En cas de troubles en Guinée, les commanditaires sont connus ! En cas de troubles en Guinée, les commanditaires sont connus ! 16/06/2019 - Docteur El Hadj Fran T. Morri SAMMOURAH