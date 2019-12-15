Alwihda Info
Delport Hopes for Cape Town Experience to Kick-Start Women’s Sevens


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Décembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Springbok Women’s Sevens coach Paul Delport applauded the effort from his squad in their debut appearance at the HSBC Cape Town Sevens this weekend, saying the tenth-place finish was what they were aiming for. The Imbokodo, as the team is known, edged Ireland and Brazil, both core teams in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, […]

