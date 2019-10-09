Delport names Springbok Women’s Sevens squad for African qualifiers

Springbok Women’s Sevens coach Paul Delport named an experienced squad to travel to Tunisia for the Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens qualifier event, to be played this weekend. The tournament will be played in Monastir on 12 and 13 October, when the Imbokodo* will try and book a qualification spot to the HSBC World Rugby Women’s […]

