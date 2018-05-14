Demcratic Republic of Congo: Red Cross team deploys to Ebola epicentre with life-saving supplies

A Red Cross team has deployed to Equateur province in north-western Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), bringing with them much needed stocks of life-saving equipment and supplies to prevent the further spread of Ebola. Nearly 40 local Red Cross volunteers on the ground have also been mobilized to support affected communities. “Our main concerns are […]

A Red Cross team has deployed to Equateur province in north-western Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), bringing with them much needed s...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...