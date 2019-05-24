Alwihda Info
Democratic Republic Congo: ‘No time to lose’ says newly appointed UN Ebola response coordinator


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 24 Mai 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


With the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s worst ever Ebola outbreak now in its tenth month, the United Nations on Thursday announced measures to strengthen its response, with the Organization’s newly appointed Emergency Coordinator (EERC) declaring there is “no time to lose”. Amidst a surge in new cases, the epidemic has claimed more than 1,200 […]

