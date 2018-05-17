Democratic Republic of the Congo: Urgent need to activate “community alarm system” to halt further spread of Ebola

Communities across Equateur Province need to be alerted to the rising Ebola risk if the spread of the killer disease is to be halted. This warning from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) comes following news of reports of a confirmed Ebola case in the provincial capital, Mbandaka, in north-eastern […]

Communities across Equateur Province need to be alerted to the rising Ebola risk if the spread of the killer disease is to be halted. This warning f...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...