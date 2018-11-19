Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) notes media reports on the journalists detained in Tanzania

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Lindiwe Sisulu, has noted recent media articles relating to the release of former editor of the Mail & Guardian newspaper, Ms Angela Quintal, and her Kenyan colleague, Ms Muthoki Mumo, from their detention in Tanzania, following what the local authorities call an “immigration violation”. Minister Sisulu thanked the […]
